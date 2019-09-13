BBQ Fundraiser To Benefit Howell's Fantasy Of Lights

September 13, 2019

A popular winter holiday tradition in Howell is having a summer- themed fundraiser next week in support.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the Fantasy of Lights Writing Future Chapters fundraiser next Wednesday, September 18th. This “backyard barbecue” will support the downtown’s annual day-after-Thanksgiving event, which has lit up the post-Thanksgiving sky for 35 years.



The fundraiser will take place on Center Street from 5:30 to 8:30pm. Along with hickory barbecue, there will be live music, a beer & wine tent, a silent auction, the Kona Ice Truck, and celebrity servers. Chamber officials say they will also use the event to announce the Grand Marshal for the 2019 parade.



Cost is $50 per person, and includes food and one drink. Tables of 8 are available for $375 as are several tiers of sponsorship opportunities. You’ll find additional details through the link below. (MK/JK)