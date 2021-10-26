Arise And Shine Luncheon To Empower, Inspire, And Celebrate Women

October 26, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An annual luncheon aiming to empower, inspire, and celebrate women is coming back live in-person and online.



The Livingston County Habitat for Humanity’s 2021 Arise and Shine Women’s Luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, November 10th. The event runs from 11am to 2pm and will be held at the Livingston Educational Service Agency building in Howell. This year’s event features two women speakers that have “risen above and beyond all while raising a family and more.”



The keynote speaker is Dr. Jeanne Ann Stuckey, who is managing director for the University of Michigan Center for Structural Biology and a research associate professor. Stuckey has developed patents for cancer therapies including FDA approved therapy for advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.



The second speaker is Sandra Pearson, President and Chief Executive officer for Habitat of Humanity of Michigan. She is also co-author of MSHDA’s Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Homeownership program and is the 2016 Duvernay Award recipient for her efforts in forwarding affordable housing and community development. Both speakers are also known for being mothers, wives, and juggling their careers and households with grace.



The event will also feature lunch, coffee and desserts, and a drawing. Due to room capacity, only 100 in-person tickets can be sold. Those unable to make it in person, can also host a Virtual Pod at a location of their choosing, with materials, lunch, a party pack and more for up to 10 women.





More information and tickets can be purchased through a link the link below, or here: https://livingstonhabitat.networkforgood.com/events/34947-2021-arise-and-shine-women-s-luncheon?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_1435402