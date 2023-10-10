Alcohol Believed to be a Factor in 2-Car Accident in Howell Township

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



One person was taken to the hospital following a 2-car accident that occurred Monday evening on Byron Road in Howell Township.



Around 10:40 p.m. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 2800 block of Byron Road, north of M-59, on reports of an injury-related crash.



Investigators determined that a Dodge Durango, driven by a 33 year old Fowlerville man, was travelling south on Byron Road when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway.



The Durango then struck an occupied 2019 GMC Terrain in the driveway of a home. The Terrain was operated by a 63-year-old female of Howell and a 92-year-old female was seated in the front passenger's seat.



After striking the Terrain, the Durango continued through the yard of the home and struck a tree, head-on.



The driver of the Durango sustained significant injuries in the crash and was taken to University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.



Occupants of the Terrain declined transportation to the hospital and sought their own treatment.



Names of those involved in the crash have not been released.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.



Deputies were assisted on-scene by the Howell Police Department, Howell Area Fire Department, and Livingston County EMS.