Woolford Tops Bezotte, Two Others in GOP Race for MI House

August 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Bob Bezotte appears to be out of a job. Unofficial election results show Jason Woolford topped all Republicans in the primary race for state house District 50.



"We ran a very clean campaign. We did no negative ads. Honestly, when the negative ads, half-truths and fake news came against us, we stood in the gap. I know a lot of voters said they really appreciated that," he told WHMI News.



He says he was driven to run for office following COVID lockdowns, general direction of Michigan and our country, along with excessive spending in Lansing.



"Just seeing how easily the government was trying to take our freedoms and our constitutional freedoms," said Woolford. "There's a real issue with the attack against women and our children. We see it sports. We see it in our military. We see it in our schools."



"We have a budget, they just added $30 billion to our budget. We need some fiscal responsibility there and also to put money where it's needed."



Woolford will face Democrat Austin Breuer in November.