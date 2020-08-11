Women United Debut Second Reading Trail In Fowlerville

August 11, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Families visiting a Fowlerville park can walk a new trail that aims will sharpen children’s minds while getting valuable exercise.



After months of planning, Women United of Livingston County launched their second reading trail in Fowlerville - just days after releasing their first trail in Hartland Township. The new trail featuring “Buzzy the Bumblebee” written by local author Denise Brennan-Nelson was placed in Fowlerville Community Park at 425 North Grand Street last Tuesday.



Pages from the book have been professionally printed and installed on signs along an outdoor path at the park. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn and enjoy reading the story outdoors, while enjoying their local park. As viewers follow the trail, signs will encourage them to participate in physical activities and imaginary play, as well as teach them new fun facts. In Hartland Township, pages from Brennan-Nelson’s children’s book “Grady the Goose” are featured in Settler’s Park. At the end of each trail, participants can fill out a short survey for a chance to win a free book. In addition, their names will be added to a running list on the www.lcunitedway.org website for completing the trail.



The Women United Committee is hoping to collect good data from both trails, to help shape future reading trails in Livingston County. Both trails will be at their locations temporarily and moved across the County for other locals to enjoy. Officials with Women United say they’re excited to continue expanding on their mission to “Grow Great Kids” in Livingston County and look forward to more reading trails and locations in the future.



Pictured from left to right: Jennifer MacGillis & Tally Anton Fowlerville Library, Sherry Randall-Citizens Insurance, Kathy Arledge- Fowlerville Village Clerk, Paul Harmon- Fowlerville Business Association, Teresa Plummer LCUW Board of Directors, Denise Brennan-Nelson - Book Author, Anne Rennie-LCUW, Katie Pikkarainen & Family – State Farm Insurance, Terri Hillier-Romankewiz-LCUW.