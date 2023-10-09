Busy Intersection In Wixom To Close For RR Crossing Repairs

October 9, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A busy intersection will be closed starting tomorrow in the City of Wixom for railroad crossing repairs.



Lake State Rail Company is expected to close the Wixom Road/Pontiac Trail intersection starting Tuesday for the repairs. Detours will be in effect during the closure.



The Pontiac Trail detour is Beck Road to Grand River to Milford Road, back to Pontiac Trail.



The Wixom Road detour is West Maple Road to Beck Road to West Road, back to Wixom Road.



The Wixom Road/Pontiac Trail intersection carries approximately 28,550 vehicles daily.



The railroad crossing repairs are expected to be completed by October 22nd.