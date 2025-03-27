Wixom Council Approves Funding for Filling Cracks, Seal Coating Roads

March 27, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Wixom is spending $45,000 on filling cracks and seal coating local roads this season.



"Rainwater tries to seep in, and during the freeze-thaw cycle it cracks if we don't seal it up," DPW Director Tim Sikma told city council this week.



"We try to do a little bit of this each year so that we can preserve our roads for as long as we can prior to replacement."



Wixom taxpayers will spend a little less on seal coating this year, due to a new product being tested out.



"It is a little more environmentally friendly," said Sikma. "We'd like to try it out a little bit in specific areas to make sure it will last."



"So, we wanted to give it a try in just a few small areas."



Wixom City Council also approved $172,000 for a new ultraviolet disinfection replacement and lift station control upgrades at the Water Resource Recovery Facility.



Video of Wixom's City Council meeting is linked below.