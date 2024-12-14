Winter Weather Advisory for WHMI Listening Area
December 14, 2024
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Action Recommended
Execute a pre-planned activity identified in the instructions
Issued By
Detroit - MI, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area
Livingston, Ingham, Genesee, Washtenaw, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Shiawassee and Lenawee Counties
Description
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY...
WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze.
WHERE...Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Washtenaw and Lenawee Counties.
WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Sunday.
IMPACTS...Slick and hazardous road conditions are possible.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of light freezing drizzle and light freezing rain lift in from the southwest tonight. A thin glaze (one to two hundredths of an inch) of ice will accumulate, mainly on untreated and elevated surfaces. Freezing drizzle/rain transitions to liquid rainfall after a couple hours as air temperatures warm above 32F.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.