Winter Weather Advisory for WHMI Listening Area

December 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com





Action Recommended



Execute a pre-planned activity identified in the instructions



Issued By

Detroit - MI, US, National Weather Service



Affected Area



Livingston, Ingham, Genesee, Washtenaw, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Shiawassee and Lenawee Counties



Description



...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY...



WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze.



WHERE...Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Washtenaw and Lenawee Counties.



WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Sunday.



IMPACTS...Slick and hazardous road conditions are possible.



ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of light freezing drizzle and light freezing rain lift in from the southwest tonight. A thin glaze (one to two hundredths of an inch) of ice will accumulate, mainly on untreated and elevated surfaces. Freezing drizzle/rain transitions to liquid rainfall after a couple hours as air temperatures warm above 32F.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Slow down and use caution while traveling.