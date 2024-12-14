Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com


Action Recommended

Execute a pre-planned activity identified in the instructions

Issued By
Detroit - MI, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Livingston, Ingham, Genesee, Washtenaw, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Shiawassee and Lenawee Counties

Description

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY...

WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze.

WHERE...Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Washtenaw and Lenawee Counties.

WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Sunday.

IMPACTS...Slick and hazardous road conditions are possible.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of light freezing drizzle and light freezing rain lift in from the southwest tonight. A thin glaze (one to two hundredths of an inch) of ice will accumulate, mainly on untreated and elevated surfaces. Freezing drizzle/rain transitions to liquid rainfall after a couple hours as air temperatures warm above 32F.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.