Winter Storm Warning, 6-8 Inches of Snow Forecasted

November 29, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Howell and Village of Pinckney have both declared a Snow Emergency ahead of a winter storm expected Saturday evening into Sunday.



Howell Police Department is asking all vehicles be removed from City streets effective 5 pm Saturday through 8 am Monday, to ensure that Department of Public Works crews can safely and efficiently conduct snow removal operations.



Vehicles that remain parked on the roadway during the declared Snow Emergency will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.



Howell residents are asked to plan accordingly and relocate vehicles to off-street parking locations for the duration of the Snow Emergency.



Pinckney Village is declaring a Snow Emergency starting at 8 pm Saturday until 8 am Sunday to allow plows to clear village streets.



The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning between 3 pm Saturday and 10 am Sunday.



Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations between 6 and 8 inches across much of the WHMI Listening area, along and west of US-23.



Light snowfall will begin to spread eastward across the area between 12 PM and 4 PM this afternoon. Peak snowfall rates of 0.50 to 0.75 inches per hour are expected between 6 pm and 2 am. Snowfall rates may briefly reach 1 inch per hour near and south of I-94 this evening. Snowfall will continue overnight and taper off Sunday morning.



According to the NWS, if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. You can obtain the latest road conditions from the MDOT Michigan Drive Map linked below.



Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.