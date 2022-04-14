High Wind Advisory

April 14, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com



Livingston County, Howell and all of the lower peninsula are under a high wind advisory until 10 o’clock

tonight. The national weather service is predicting winds of 25 to 35 mph all day long with wind gusts of

up to 60 miles per hour. Last night’s storms produced very little in the way of power outages, but that

could change due to this advisory. DTE reported in the last storm, over 90% of the power outages were

due to falling trees, limbs and branches.