Gov. Whitmer Loosens Some Restrictions, Tightens Mask Use

April 24, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state’s “Stay Home Stay Safe" order, tightening one restriction, but loosening others.



The governor held a press conference this morning, announcing that she is extending the length of time Michiganders are being directed to stay home from May 1st, until, now, May 15th.



Whitmer also declared that it is now mandatory to wear masks when shopping indoors. The order signed today requires everyone to wear a covering over their mouth and nose when in an enclosed public safe. This could be a homemade cloth mask, bandana, scarf, or handkerchief. Masks worn should not be medical grade, as those should be reserved form health care professionals. All businesses must also now provide masks to employees working outside of home. Whitmer said no one will be subject to criminal penalty for not wearing a mask, but called it critical to the protection of essential workers and other shoppers. She encouraged businesses to enforce this, stating they can refuse service to those not wearing masks. Mask use and social distancing should also both be practiced, and not taken as a one-or-the-other request.



Restrictions on recreational activities, however, have been loosened. Residents can once again participate in motorized boating and golf- without golf carts, while still practicing strict social distancing guidelines. Travel between residences is also again permitted, though Whitmer says she still strongly discourages people from doing so.



Outdoor workplaces, like landscaping services and garden nurseries are clear to re-open, provided there is limited contact and workers have needed PPE. Retailers that do not sell necessary supplies can re-open for curbside pickup and delivery, and previously closed sections of areas at big box stores can open again, as well. Whitmer had no update for the manufacturing or auto industries.



She called today’s announcements a step forward, but said the overall message is still the same: We all want to do our part, and staying home is the best way.