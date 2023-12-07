State Government Fleet To Transition To Zero-Emission Vehicles

December 7, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that the state's fleet of light duty vehicles will be converting to zero-emmissions by 2033, with medium and heavy-duty vehicles to follow by 2040.



Whitmer signed the executive order this week which will transition the fleet to reduce air pollution. Directive 2023-5 instructs Michigan state departments to prioritize ZEVs in their fleet, prioritize transitioning vehicles that travel the most miles first, prioritize transitioning vehicles in communities historically impacted by higher pollution, install electric vehicle supply equipment, including publicly accessible chargers, in high-density areas, and establish clear exemption criteria for specific fleet vehicles and offer alternative emission reduction options including hybrids.



Whitmer says “Michigan automakers are on the cutting-edge of the world’s switch to zero emission vehicles, and with today’s executive directive to transition our state-owned fleet by 2040, the State of Michigan is leading by example.”



A link to the full executive directive is provided.



Photo - Consumers Energy.