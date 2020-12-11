Whitmer Hopeful Legislature Will Pass COVID Relief Plan

December 11, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With just a few remaining days in Michigan’s GOP-led Legislature’s session, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she’s hopeful members can safely pass COVID relief plans for those struggling through the state.



The Governor held a press conference Thursday afternoon. Whitmer was asked about what she felt the chances were of the Legislature passing any COVID-19 package, given the fact the House recently lost a week of session due to coronavirus cases. Whitmer said she knows the legislature has had a lot of COVID cases through the ranks of legislators and staff. She said unfortunately that’s the case and it’s cutting into their meeting time but her genuine hope is that they can come in safely, wear masks and do a few things before adjourning for the year - adding there are a lot of people struggling right now who are counting on the Legislature to get through this tough moment.



Whitmer reminded that before Thanksgiving she sent a letter urging the Legislature to provide support to small businesses and families hit hard by the pandemic. With record numbers of people unemployed, Whitmer said the federal government truly needs to work together and pass a bi-partisan relief bill that gives support to those who can’t afford to wait.



The Governor commented that she’s looking forward to working with the Legislature to send $50 (m) million to unemployed Michiganders – acknowledging that it won’t be enough but it will be a bridge to help until additional federal relief comes. Whitmer further asked the Legislature to work with her on another $ 50 (m) million program to provide relief to the hardest hit small businesses like restaurants, bowling centers and entertainment venues. She said she’s hopeful the Legislature will work collaboratively with her administration to provide the much needed relief.

Whitmer also announced that effective immediately, most entertainment and recreational venues and restaurants that depend on indoor dining can postpone their monthly sales, use, and withholding tax payments that are due December 20th. The payments can be postponed until January 20th of 2021. The state Treasury department will waive all penalties and interest for 31 days. Whitmer said it is a crucial step to help struggling businesses but stressed the state Legislature and federal government still need to act.



It was stated that Michigan reached a grim milestone on Tuesday with 10,000 COVID-19 deaths reported. Whitmer said it’s easy to get numb to the numbers but the cases and deaths are more than that and every life lost was an important one. She added that there is hope on the horizon and the world is on the brink of incredible medical breakthroughs when it comes to distributing a safe and effective vaccine. It was noted that a state plan is being developed and a team is actively preparing to be able to distribute a vaccine once approved, which could happen as early as next week.