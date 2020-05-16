The Well Offering Drive-In Church Service

May 16, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



While many churches are holding online services during the outbreak, one in Genoa Township is offering a unique second option.



On Mother’s Day, pastors and worship teams from The Well held a special “drive-in” parking lot service. The event went over so well that they have decided to make it a weekly thing until they are again able to safely congregate indoors. The church has a small FM transmitter that Pastor Jeff Waterman said isn’t powerful, but is strong enough to cover their parking lot. People can drive in, park their cars facing a tent where they have their band, and tune to an FM station and hear the service.



On Mother’s Day, there were reports of people listening with their windows up, sitting in chairs in their pickup truck’s bed, and others who popped the tailgates to their minivans. Waterman said he checked with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and they didn’t see any problems with the gathering. He said they are still monitoring what the governor is suggesting in regards to her 6-stage plan and are responding accordingly. He said he hopes they can use the building again soon, but in the meantime, they’re going to use what they have.



Waterman said that as soon as they are able they will gather back together, but until “it’s summertime,” and they’re going to be outside. He said he thinks people are really looking for a way to connect in this time when we’ve been isolated for so long and that this gives them a “little step into the shallow end of the pool.”



Sunday Drive-In services begin at 10am at The Well, which is located at 2376 Genoa Business Park Drive, off of Grand River, in Genoa Township.