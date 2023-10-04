Wednesday Roadwork on Grand River Avenue in Brighton

October 4, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



On Wednesday, October 4th between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing work in the center lane of Grand River, just east/south of the I‐96 overpass.



This work will require a small portion of the center lane in this area to be closed.



The City of Brighton says it will have minimal impacts for drivers, and no vehicular movement will be restricted.



Any questions or concerns can be directed to dps@brightoncity.org or 810.225.8001.