Weather Delays Rickett Road Paving

May 15, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Rickett Road paving project in the City of Brighton has been slightly delayed due to recent weather.



DPS Director Marcel Goch tells WHMI this past week the contractor was working on structure leveling and milling of asphalt that needed to be removed. He says unfortunately, a few scheduling issues and the rain has pushed paving until Monday or Tuesday of next week, weather permitting. Goch says the weather is supposed to clear up next week and their hope is to have the paving and striping done. The project is the remaining portion of the Rickett Road sanitary sewer project that began last summer but weather prevented from being completed. The work has resulted in a full closure of both north and southbound Rickett Road from Grand River to the railroad tracks to thru-traffic. Businesses and residents in the area continue to have access.