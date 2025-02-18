Water Main Repaired After Break In Village Of Milford

February 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A water main break impacted traffic in the Village of Milford today.



The break occurred on North Milford Road between Sweetbriar and Oakview, just north of Anna's House restaurant.



The water main has been repaired and crews were repairing the road.



The Village advised that the area will have extra salt applied but will likely be icy at times due to the low temperatures expected overnight.



Motorists are asked to continue to use caution when traveling through the area.