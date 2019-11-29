Warbirds Of Glory To Host Giving Tuesday Fundraiser

The Warbirds of Glory Museum is hosting their first Giving Tuesday event at the Howell Buffalo Wild Wings.



It’s a global generosity movement and those interested can talk with mechanics and volunteers about the restoration of their historic B-25 aircraft from WWII. Attendees can also learn how Livingston County students are gaining lifelong new mechanical skills in the museum’s Kittyhawk Academy program. That youth mentorship program encourages Michigan youth to consider skilled trades as a career and to prepare them for accredited trades school and certification.



As part of the Giving Tuesday campaign, 20% of the total lunch or dinner bill will be donated to the museum.