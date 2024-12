Walled Lake Masons Offering Free Christmas Trees

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Walled Lake Masonic Lodge 528 is offering free live Christmas trees while supplies last.



Pick up only. Self-serve.



Donations are welcome. Proceeds benefit various charities throughout the community.



The lodge is located at 374 W Walled Lake Dr Walled Lake. Or call (248) 956-0365.



Photo courtesy of Facebook.