Golf Outing To Support Local Veterans

May 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A charity golf outing is set next month to benefit a local charity that helps to bring hope and second chances to those who have served the nation.



VTAC or Veterans Treatment Assistance Corps is a non-profit that was established in 2021.



Founder and Current President Mike Cunningham is also the Tyrone Township Supervisor. He tells WHMI that VTAC provides emergency funding for judicially-involved veterans as well as therapy dogs to Veteran Treatment Courts in Livingston County and throughout Michigan. He says it was initially started in Livingston County but they are now set up to help any Veteran Treatment Court and any veteran in the state.



Cunningham said his wife Kelly has been involved with the local Veterans Treatment Court as a mentor and coordinator. After hearing testimony from a veteran about how helpful non-profits are, Cunningham said he was emotionally invested and they started up V-TAC locally. He said they’re helping a lot of veterans and it’s been very rewarding.



VTAC is hosting a golf outing to raise funds and awareness toward its mission on June 2nd at Dunham Hills. There’s a shotgun start at 9am and a color guard from the American Spirit Center in Brighton will present the colors and do a rifle salute followed by the national anthem and a prayer.



Cunningham says there will be all types of prizes including closet to the pin and longest drive, as well as a $10,000 hole-in-one contest. He says breakfast sandwiches and lunch will be served, ending with a dinner banquet with raffles, auctions, prizes, and giveaways.



Participants and sponsors are being sought. The cost is $150 per golfer or $600 per team.



Registration information is available in the provided link. An event flyer is attached.