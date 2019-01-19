Volunteers Sought For Disaster Assistance Response Team

The Livingston County Disaster Assistance Response Team, or DART, is an all-volunteer, independent organization committed to the health and well-being of local first responders on scene.



DART has been in operation since 2012 and is comprised of volunteers that assist local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMS and other first responders. The team provides "canteen" services such as coffee, cold drinks, and snacks, as well as "rehab" services that help keep them warm and dry in the cold winter months and cool and hydrated in the hot summer months.



DART is currently looking for volunteers for the organization’s south team, which covers Green Oak, Hamburg, Putnam, Unadilla, Brighton, Genoa, Marion and Iosco. Each prospective applicant must submit an application form and agree to a background check and driving record check to become a DART Team member. An interview will then be arranged with the applicant to further answer any questions. Acceptance provides the member with liability and health insurance, as well as DART insignia apparel and a picture ID, when answering calls.



Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Roy Seifried at rstuff8@comcast.net or visit the link below.