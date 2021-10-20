New Apartments In Brighton receive Site Plan Extension

October 20, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A site plan extension has been granted for a proposed apartment complex in the City of Brighton.



The Vistas at Uptown will be a 200-unit luxury apartment complex on Second Street in Brighton. Developer DTN Management originally received site plan approval in 2018, and then a one-year extension in 2019. In April of 2020, DTN brought forward an amended site plan with changes that were approved, but the pandemic caused some delays. They were before the City Planning Commission again this past Monday, asking for a new 1-year extension.



Brighton Community Development Manager Mike Caruso said that normally if construction does not begin within 12 months, the site plan becomes void, but his department believes extensive work has been done. DTN has demolished 6 homes, cleared the lot, moved utilities, and has put about $500,000 into the project already. Caruso said that in talking with the City’s attorneys, they believe that construction needs to keep going to the point where it looks like a building will be going up to keep the site plan from not being voided.



John Woods of DTN said he didn’t want to make a habit of coming back for extensions, but the pandemic has caused challenges. Increases in lumber costs initially affected their ability to purchase wood for the wood-framed buildings. While lumber costs have come down, the current supply chain issues that are affecting the world are affecting them, as well. Woods said they own and are committed to this project, and are just looking for a comfortable window to start it. He anticipates being able to begin foundation work in the spring.



The planning commission unanimously approved the 12-month extension, with several commissioners thanking Woods and DTN for their commitment to the City.