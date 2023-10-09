VINA Community Dental Center's Tailgate October 19th

October 9, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





This marks the 15th year of VINA Community Dental Center’s signature fundraiser that allows football fans to support VINA and its mission of providing low-cost dental care to the un-insured and free dental care for low-income veterans in need.



VINA’s Tailgate Fundraiser will take place on October 19th at 5:30pm at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township.



The evening offers friendly rivalry, fun, and a common goal of raising funds to support the invaluable dental services provided by VINA.



Each year, the VINA Tailgate brings together fans of the University of Michigan and Michigan State University just days before their heated rivalry on the football field. The fans compete to see which school’s fanbase will raise more money to support VINA’s mission of providing dental care to those in need.

In the years since the Tailgate began, Spartan fans have won eight while the Wolverines have won six.



Over the years, the VINA Tailgate has raised an astonishing amount of funds, enabling VINA to provide essential dental care to thousands of underserved patients, including free dental care to veterans in need. VINA says the event has become a symbol of unity - where both universities' fan bases come together to demonstrate their support for the Livingston County community.



As part of the Tailgate festivities, attendees can participate in a silent auction, friendly competitions, various games and raffles, a buffet dinner of tailgate food, a cash bar, dancing, entertainment, and more. All proceeds directly benefit VINA's dental programs.



Executive Director Samantha Jorgens told WHMI Livingston County is pretty centrally located between East Lansing and Ann Arbor so it’s a really fun fundraising event with fans competing to raise the most money for VINA. She said the event is always held the Thursday right before the big game between the two schools and it’s a fun way to get excited or even find some swag or game tickets.



Tickets are $50 per person and sponsorships are available.



Fans can purchase tickets and sponsorships at The Tailgate website or at VINA. A link is provided.