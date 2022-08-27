VINA Community Dental Center Receives $5,000 Grant

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A grant will help a local non-profit in its mission to help low-income community members with dental services.



VINA Community Dental Center was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Michigan Dental Association Foundation for its Prevention Incentive Program.



VINA staff, volunteers and board members celebrated with MDA Foundation attendees, donors and board members on Friday morning for a check presentation and event.



The program gives VINA patients a discount on all hygiene appointments. Patients only pay $10 for a cleaning, blood pressure check, fluoride treatment and exam with a dentist. The appointments are discounted to emphasize the importance of preventive care.



Officials say routine hygiene appointments help catch dental problems early, often before a patient experiences any pain or discomfort. The program is said to help improve the oral health and quality of life of low-income adults in the community.