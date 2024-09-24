Radar Speed Signs Discussed By Pinckney Village Council

September 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The potential purchase of radar speed signs and trailers was discussed briefly by the Pinckney Village Council at Monday night’s meeting.



President Linda Lavey relayed information passed on by the Police Department, saying the Chief did research as requested by Council and found three companies.



The ATS-12 with an internal battery was said to be recommended as it’s the cheapest, easiest to move, and able to be downloaded for traffic analysis such as traffic counts.



It was further suggested that the purchase of two be considered - which would allow for the capture of both directions of traffic – as well as some extra brackets to move and mount signs in different locations.



It was noted that two of the recommended units would cost less than one trailer unit.



It was also stated during the meeting that there was a very old and unusable radar trailer found in the DPW shed and efforts were being made to try and get it working but one member indicated it might be beyond help.



The item was ultimately tabled as some members wanted to hear more from the chief and figure out where the funding would be coming from.



More information is available in the meeting packet. The link is provided.



Photos - ATS - All Traffic Solutions