New Group Home "Grant's Place" Approved In Pinckney

May 11, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Final site plan approval has been granted for a new group home to serve adults with disabilities in the Village of Pinckney.



Applicant Chris Bonk was before the Planning Commission at its last meeting for the project titled “Grant’s Place”, which was given the go-ahead.



The project involves rehabilitating the old St. Mary’s Church building on Hamburg Street into a small group home to serve six adults with disabilities, which would also offer therapeutic services.



Planner Lucie Fortin said they’re thrilled to be moving forward with the site plan and the little bit of housekeeping items noted in her review were really just that. She said there are some small details that need to be provided, which can be done administratively.



Fortin said she believes the applicant has addressed all of the items that are important, including variances and waivers and made revisions noted in the first review. Fortin said she’s quite pleased with the result and wished the applicant luck, adding they are happy to see the project coming to fruition.



The property is located at the corner of Pearl and Hamburg streets and encompasses two parcels: a 0.8-acre parcel on the east side of Pearl Street and a 0.9-acre parcel on the west.



The six-bedroom home will occupy the east portion of the complex along with common rooms on the first floor, a kitchen, dining, game/open rooms on the lower floor. The remaining western portion of the complex will accommodate the therapeutic services with open rooms and therapy rooms on the lower and first floors, with a small second floor reserved for office space.



Bonk was in attendance and told the Commission it will take a lot of hard work but everyone is really excited.



Photo: Google Street View.