Villages Of Fowlerville, Pinckney Declare Snow Emergencies Monday

January 26, 2019

The Villages of Fowlerville and Pinckney are taking some proactive steps to keep citizens and workers safe ahead of an anticipated snow storm while ensuring that snow can be removed quickly and safely.



The Village of Fowlerville has declared a snow emergency effective from 10am Monday until 10am on Tuesday. A snow emergency is called when a weather event results in rapid or extreme accumulation of ice and/or snow. Officials say with some forecasts predicting snowfall totals of up to 9 inches or greater accumulating Monday throughout the day and into the evening; the Village is calling the snow emergency ahead of the weather event, ensuring that streets are clear of vehicles in order for the Department of Public Works (DPW) team to plow quickly, safely, and efficiently.



When a snow emergency is in effect, all vehicles on residential streets are to be removed or they will be towed, at the owner's expense. Vehicles are to remain off the streets for the whole timeframe of the snow emergency and on-street parking is prohibited. Village officials apologized for any inconvenience but said a plowed street is vitally important for emergency vehicles and permits residents to get to work, school and so on. It was noted that the time frame of the snow emergency is subject to change depending the snowfall times and the amount.



Meanwhile, under Village Ordinance 71.40, Pinckney is declaring a snow emergency that will be in effect from 8pm Sunday until 12pm Tuesday. That requires all vehicles be removed from the street to allow for the safe and effective removal of snow, ice and debris by the Village DPW crews. Additionally, all sidewalks are required to be clear of snow within 48-hours of the end of the snowfall. (JM)