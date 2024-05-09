Free Football Clinic For Military Children

May 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free football clinic is again being offered for local military children.



Little Troops on the Field is a free football camp for military children ages 8-12 years old. It takes place on Sunday, May 19th from 11am to 1pm at the Howell High School John Dukes Field located at 1450 Byron Road.



It’s being hosted by VETLIFE – a non-profit that offers a variety of resources, programs, and events to veterans and their families all at no cost.



The clinic will be two hours long and experienced coaches including former NFL players will be taking children through a training with emphasis on teaching the game and improving techniques for all skill levels and positions. There will be a special appearance by Roary the Lion the Detroit Lions official mascot, and two veteran parachutists will be jumping out of a plan and landing on the 50-yard line to kick things off.



VETLIFE Founder Josh Parish told WHMI Little Troops on the Field is more than just a camp—it's a chance for veteran children to connect, learn, and grow on and off the field.



Parish commented that veterans are not adequately educated on what benefits they’ve earned prior to leaving military service. He says events like these bring veteran children and families together for a free football camp but also educate them on what benefits they’ve earned, as well as bringing the veteran communities back together.



Parish noted a lot of veterans lose their sense of purpose and identity when they leave the military because they’re a big family and that’s what VETLIFE is doing – bringing the military veteran community back together. Parish added that the Veterans Administration or VA and structures also don’t really focus on families and events are geared just for veterans. At VETLIFE, he says events are free and encompass the veteran and their family while educating about benefits and boosting camaraderie.



For the upcoming clinic, all registered children in attendance will receive a complementary keepsake t-shirt, football, and autographs by Eric Hipple (Detroit Lions QB), Eddie Murray (Detroit Lions K, Super Bowl XXVIII Champion), Roary the Lion (Detroit Lions Official Mascot), Braylon Edwards (New York Jets WR), and current Michigan football players.



Registration is required. Details are available in the provided links.



Meanwhile, Parish reminds veterans and their families to save the date for Vet Fest on August 10th at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. It’s described as Michigan's largest veteran engagement event of the year drawing in several thousand veterans and family members from all around the state. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.