Veterans Resource Fair At Food Truck Tuesday In Howell

July 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Veterans Resource Fair is being held in conjunction with the upcoming “Food Truck Tuesday” event in downtown Howell.



The Howell Main Street/DDA hosts “Food Truck Tuesday” on the 2nd Tuesday of each month through August from 11am to 2pm in front of the historic Livingston County Courthouse.



The Livingston County Veterans Services Resource Fair will coincide with the event this coming Tuesday, July 9th. Various organizations will be on-site to assist veterans and their families with various resources including the VA Healthcare system, Howell Recreation, job resources, food assistance, and low-income dental assistance. A site map and event flyer are attached.



As for the food trucks, the following will be featured:



Fresco mobile street grill

PB&J's BBQ

Twisted Burger Food Truck

Great Lakes Baker LLC

Shaka Cafe