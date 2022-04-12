No American Service Veteran Left Behind (Including Their Family)

April 12, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com





A platoon of local craftspeople showed up early one morning at the veteran’s home. He and his family were put up in a local hotel then the work began. New subfloors, a complete bath & shower, a fresh coat of paint throughout, a new roof and the Furniture store of Brighton supplied the furniture courtesy of a manufacturer. Even a new wheelchair ramp with brick pavers was installed. Veterans Connected has always supported American Service Veterans in need and their motto, “leaving no veterans behind” or their family. Visit them on their website, veterans connected dot org. You’ll find before and after pictures on their Facebook page.