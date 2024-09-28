Nominations Sought For October Veteran Of The Month

September 28, 2024

The Livingston County Veterans Council is seeking nominations for October’s Veteran of the Month.



The veteran must be a Livingston County resident, and can be a veteran from any era. They did not have to serve in combat.



Those seeking to nominate someone should contact Dave Mester at dwad15@gmail.com with their name, highest rank held, and branch of service.



Nominations should include where and when the veteran served, what post the veteran currently belongs to, such as the VFW, American Legion, etc.; and 3-4 sentences of all the veteran achieved while serving. If nominated, a photo of the veteran in uniform will need to be provided.



