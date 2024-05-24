Local Veteran Receives Recognition Plaque

May 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local veteran was presented with a recognition plaque this week.



The Livingston County Veterans Council presented Mike Omstead with the first in a series of recognition plaques to local veterans.



Omstead was honored for his military service in the United States Marine Corps and his sacrifice while serving in the Republic of Vietnam from November 1967 to December 1969.



The presentation took place on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 235, located in the American Spirit Center in Brighton.



Among those in attendance were Post 235 Commander Steve Conaway and Veterans Council Commander David Mester; attendees from Post 235; Veterans Council members; former American Legion Post 141 Commander Bobby Bright; representatives from VFW Post 6464, Post 419, and Marine Corps League 161; and auxiliary members from various posts.



The Livingston County Veterans Council is an organization comprised of 17 posts from the local area.