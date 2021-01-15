Local Veteran's Home Complete Loss Following Fire

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A crowdfunding campaign is underway to assist a local veteran who lost his home in a devastating fire last weekend.



The blaze broke out Sunday night at 58-year-old Dale Hibbard’s home on Wiggens Road in Deerfield Township. Hibbard said he was on his way home and arrived to find flashing lights and emergency vehicles. The home is considered a complete loss and the family’s 20-year-old cat named Smokey also perished in the fire.



Hibbard is staying with his mother for the time being and told WHMI he hopes to be able to rebuild but is really just trying to figure out things as he goes right now.



Hibbard says people have been incredible and there’s been an outpouring of generosity and love – saying he’s never felt anything like it before. He said a big thank you is owed to everyone for their kindness and he’s so grateful for friends, neighbors and family.



A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Hibbard’s daughter Justine to raise funds to help him rebuild and purchase needed items such as clothes, toiletries and food. That link is provided.