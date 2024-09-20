Vehicle Larcenies Reported in Dexter Area

September 20, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Homeowners in the Dexter area are being advised to be on the lookout for thieves who have been targeting homes in Dexter and the immediate surrounding area.



The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reports that unlocked cars in the Dexter Crossing, Huron Farms and Westridge subdivisions have been entered, and items stolen.



In a press release, the sheriff’s office stated, “Unknown suspects entered unlocked vehicles and removed valuables. No arrests have been made at his time. If you see anyone in the area acting suspicious(ly), please call 911. The burglars are opportunistic and look for the easiest way in and out. The more you can secure your property, the less likely you are to have your home broken into.”



The sheriff’s office is offering tips on how to protect vehicles and personal items kept inside. They include: l



- Lock all doors and windows

- Do not leave your keys in the car

- Park your vehicle in your locked garage if you have one

- Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle

- Get motion sensors around your residence

- Install and always set a home or car alarm

- Know your neighbors

- Join a neighborhood watch



In addition to calling 911, the sheriff’s office can be reached by calling the confidential Tip Line at 734-973-7711 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.