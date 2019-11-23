Vaupel Speaks At Rally Against High Drug Costs

November 23, 2019

A local lawmaker is continuing his fight against the high cost of prescription drugs.



Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville spoke earlier this week at a rally organized by AARP Michigan in Detroit advocating for lower prescription drug pricing. Vaupel was part of a bi-partisan group that Senator Ruth Johnson and House Representatives Kevin Hertel, John Chirkun, and federal lawmakers speaking on support of new legislation in Lansing and Washington D.C. The legislation would encourage the prescription drug free market and increase the transparency in drug pricing.



Vaupel, who chairs the House Health Policy Committee, said in a release that no one should have to choose between paying for their medication and putting food on the table. Prescription drug prices have risen sharply over the past few years, with drug price increases in 2016 accounting for 100% of net earnings, $8.7-billion, for major pharmaceutical companies.



Vaupel has introduced House Bill 4154 that would require manufacturers of prescription drugs to file an annual report on the costs associated with manufacturing the medications. (MK)