Eligible Residents Encouraged To Get COVID Booster

October 23, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Vaccinated Livingston County residents are being encouraged by the state health department to get a booster dose if they are eligible.



Based on FDA approval, recommendations from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and the endorsement of the CDC director, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging local residents to get a booster vaccine if they received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots.



All people over age 18 who got the single dose Johnson &Johnson should receive a single Johnson & Johnson COVID booster at least 2 months after their initial vaccination.



For those that got the Moderna shots, the following groups are eligible after six months: those ages 65 and older, or those 18 and up who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or who work or live in high risk settings.



CDC recommendations now allow for mix and match dosing for booster shots, meaning you can get the same one from your initial vaccination, or a different brand.



Those getting a booster dose should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record, which is available to be printed from the Michigan Immunization Portal website.



The MDHHS reports, in a release, that nearly 69% of Michiganders have gotten at least one dose of the three vaccines. From January through October 12th, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 93.1% of COVID cases, 90.7% of hospitalizations, and 90.5% of deaths.