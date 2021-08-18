Census: Livingston County's Population Growth Slows

August 18, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





Livingston County’s population growth has slowed compared to previous decades according to U.S. Census 2020 data.



Between 2010 and 2020, Livingston County's growth has slowed compared to previous decades with a 7.1% growth rate compared to 15.3% growth in the previous decade.



Population growth in the southeast quadrant of the county has also slowed and was surpassed for the first time by population growth in the northeast quadrant that includes Oceola, Hartland, Tyrone and Deerfield Townships. The northeast quadrant added 5,242 persons, with Oceola Township leading the way with a 22.5% growth or 2,687 new residents.



Several Livingston County communities experienced population declines in 2020 than 2010, including Cohoctah, Deerfield, Putnam, and Unadilla Townships and the Village of Pinckney. Among Livingston County's cities and villages, the City of Howell showed the most growth with 579 persons.



Over the last 20 years, Livingston County has added 36,915 new residents or 23.5% growth, with Oceola Township gaining more new residents than any other community at 6.261 or 74.9%. Three additional high-growth townships gained over 4,000 new residents during the 20-year period that include: Genoa, Hartland and Marion. Livingston County communities that lost population during the 20-year period include Cohoctah Township and the Village of Fowlerville.



The Livingston County Planning Department has processed the data for all 20 county communities in easy-to-read tables with an accompanying trend analysis for each, which is available online at www.livgov.com/plan. The link is provided below.



Meanwhile, across Southeast Michigan SEMCOG reports that the population increased 125,680 or 2.7%, and regained almost all of the population loss that took place in the previous decade.