US-23 Flex Route Lane & Ramp Closures Begin Thursday

May 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Multiple lane and ramp closures are scheduled this week and next as part of the ongoing US-23 Flex Route project in the Green Oak Township and Brighton area.



As part of truss/sign installation, the following closures will occur this week:



Northbound US-23 will be closed intermittently at Grand River Avenue from 11pm Thursday to 5am Friday.



The northbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed from 9pm Thursday to 5am Friday. Traffic will be detoured via westbound I-96 and Spencer Road to eastbound I-96.





Closures scheduled for next week include:



Southbound US-23 will be closed intermittently from Spencer Road to I-96 from 11pm Wednesday, May 22nd to 5am Friday, May 24th.



The southbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed from 9pm Wednesday, May 22nd to 5am Thursday, May 23rd. Traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and Kensington Road to westbound I-96.



The eastbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed from 9pm Thursday, May 23rd to 5am Friday, May 24th. Traffic will be detoured via Kensington Road and westbound I-96 to southbound US-23.



Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Delays should be expected.