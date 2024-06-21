US-127 Stage Change Begins In Ingham County

June 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Transportation will start striping lanes and removing barrier walls to prepare opening the newly rebuilt northbound lanes of US-127 from I-96 to Dunckel Road, including all ramps in the US-127/I-96 interchange.



Work begins at 7am today, Friday, and goes through 4pm on Wednesday June 26th.



As for traffic restrictions, the work will require crews to temporarily close ramps and one lane in each direction of US-127. MDOT says motorists will experience changing traffic patterns and should expect delays.



The work is part of the $205 million investment to rebuild US-127/I-496 from I-96 to I-496 that MDOT says will address safety concerns, improve roadway geometrics and improve vehicular movement. In addition, this work will improve and rebuild bridges through the segment and update drainage, signs, and pavement markings in Ingham County.



The overall project completion date is December 2025.



A link to the project page is provided.