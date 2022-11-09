Un-Official Election Results For Livingston County
November 9, 2022
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Livingston County voters decided various contested races and ballot proposals in Tuesday’s general election.
A county-wide millage request for Livingston County Veterans Services passed overwhelmingly.
A proposal in Hamburg Township designed to guide the Board of Trustees about whether to consolidate trash collection was turned down by voters
by 645 votes.
In Fowlerville, a millage renewal request for the Fowlerville District Library was approved with 59.60% of voters in support.
Voters also decided various municipal and school board races.
On the Livingston County Board of Commissioners, there were no upsets and all Republican incumbents retained their seats – although some were in different districts due to redistricting. There will also be some new faces on the board. The following candidates were elected:
District 1 – Doug Helzerman (I)
District 2 – Dave Domas
District 3 – Frank Sample
District 4 – Wes Nakagiri (I)
District 5 – Jay Drick (I)
District 6 – Roger Deaton
District 7 - Martin Smith (I)
District 8 – Nick Fiani
District 9 – Jay Gross (I)
Complete results are available on the Livingston County Clerk’s website. A link is provided.
Un-official results for congressional and state candidate races are reported on the state's website and can be accessed here.