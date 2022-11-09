Un-Official Election Results For Livingston County

November 9, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Livingston County voters decided various contested races and ballot proposals in Tuesday’s general election.



A county-wide millage request for Livingston County Veterans Services passed overwhelmingly.



A proposal in Hamburg Township designed to guide the Board of Trustees about whether to consolidate trash collection was turned down by voters

by 645 votes.



In Fowlerville, a millage renewal request for the Fowlerville District Library was approved with 59.60% of voters in support.



Voters also decided various municipal and school board races.



On the Livingston County Board of Commissioners, there were no upsets and all Republican incumbents retained their seats – although some were in different districts due to redistricting. There will also be some new faces on the board. The following candidates were elected:



District 1 – Doug Helzerman (I)

District 2 – Dave Domas

District 3 – Frank Sample

District 4 – Wes Nakagiri (I)

District 5 – Jay Drick (I)

District 6 – Roger Deaton

District 7 - Martin Smith (I)

District 8 – Nick Fiani

District 9 – Jay Gross (I)



