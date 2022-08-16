Hundreds Of Volunteers Come Together During Day Of Caring

August 16, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Nearly 700 volunteers came together to help other neighbors and community members during the Livingston County United Way’s 20th Annual Day of Caring.



Organizers say they had an awe-inspiring group of 689 volunteers on Day of Caring, held last Wednesday. It’s the largest one-day community service event in the county.



In a single day, volunteers completed 58 projects including replacing doors, toilets, sinks, painting, household cleaning, yard clean-up, deck repairs and more.



Each year, the United Way receives many project requests from seniors and people with disabilities who want to live safely in their homes. Often projects involve yard work or light cleaning – which officials say are simple supports that can make a huge difference.



36 companies brought teams out this year, along with six teams from local high schools.



Officials stressed that without the generosity of all of their volunteers, businesses and sponsors; the Day of Caring would not be possible.