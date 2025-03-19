United Way Celebrates Volunteerism During Annual "Spirit of the Community" Breakfast

March 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County United Way hosting its annual "Spirit of the Community" breakfast at Crystal Gardens Wednesday morning, recognizing volunteerism and laying out this year’s goals.



Executive Director Carrie Newstead told WHMI News the need for services such as food, clothing, shelter and other assistance is reflected in last year's data.



"Over 1,300 Livingston County residents, calls were made to 2-1-1 for help, as well as over 2,300 web site visits to get connected to local resources in Livingston County," she said.



"We're getting volunteerlivingston.org back up and running, to be an efficient way for all non-profits to put any volunteer needs they may need, and for community members to discover ways they can help in the community."



LCUW also recognized scores of volunteers who gave their time in 2024, including 762 who worked on 53 projects during last year's "Day of Caring."



Most notably, the non-profit awarded 10-year-old Annabeth Reckling with its Young Person of Distinction Award, Teresa Plummer named the Charles W. Itsell Volunteer of the Year, Peter Bowen the Donald Epley Lifetime Community Service Award, the Howell High School HOPE Squad the Youth Organization of the Year and Griffith Realty earned its Randy Rudsill Business of the Year award.



"Everybody that comes together at this annual meeting, they've given in one form or another in support of United Way and the cause and what we do, which is basically to support our thriving families, our homeless communities and those who are hunger insecure," said Board President Jim Johnston. "



Unfortunately, the LCUW is still short of its 2024 fundraising goal, but donations can still be made through April at the link below.