Another Union Official Sentenced

May 25, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com



Prosecutors say 62 yr old Verdine Day, a treasurer of the Detroit Fire Fighters Union stole about $200,000 and spent it on things like vacations, trips around the world, flights, liquor and Caribbean cruises. She was sentenced to a year in federal prison and must pay $200,000 in

restitution. This ongoing investigation has led to charges and conviction or guilty pleas against 110

people including former UAW presidents

Gary Jones and Dennis Williams.