Another Union Official Sentenced
May 25, 2022
Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com
Prosecutors say 62 yr old Verdine Day, a treasurer of the Detroit Fire Fighters Union stole about $200,000 and spent it on things like vacations, trips around the world, flights, liquor and Caribbean cruises. She was sentenced to a year in federal prison and must pay $200,000 in
restitution. This ongoing investigation has led to charges and conviction or guilty pleas against 110
people including former UAW presidents
Gary Jones and Dennis Williams.