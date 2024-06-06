Tyrone Twp Denies Special Use Permit for Medical Marijuana Caregiver

June 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tyrone Township trustees this week rejected a special use permit to elevate a current residential caregiver to a medical marijuana caregiver, as recommended by the planning commission.



The vote against McGinn MMMA Caregiver Operation came after several residents on Faussett Road voiced their concerns.



"Not only does it create noise, but the smell is so toxic I can't even go outside. My kids don't want to go down our driveway. They will not ride their bikes down the driveway," one woman said.



"This medical marijuana thing. It's property values," said another man. "I could hit a golf ball and hit that place. That's a problem."



An attorney for the caregiver argued his client was in full compliance with state law.



"There's an idea in zoning law that's called 'not in my backyard.' Probably a lot of people have heard of it. But 'not in my backyard' is not a justification for not granting someone a land use when they satisfy all the applicable criteria for the land use," he said.



The matter was sent back to Tyrone Township's planning committee.