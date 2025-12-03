Tyrone Twp Board Votes to Accept Trustee Dollman-Jersey's Resignation

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Tyrone Township Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted to accept the resignation of Trustee Sara Dollman-Jersey, whose resignation letter claimed the supervisor's office "weaponized township resources, effectively targeting" her ideas and efforts.



"I'm disappointed that she felt she had to attack us. Attack her colleagues. You, me, all of us sitting here. On top of that, township employees," Supervisor Greg Carnes said Tuesday.



In a blog post over Thanksgiving, Dollman-Jersey wrote "I am stepping back because my own health, well being, and family have suffered long enough under the current circumstances."



That blog post, along with Dollman-Jersey's resignation letter is linked below.



Some residents dittoed her concerns during public comment.



"It's too bad Sara had to resign, but it's terrible the sh*t show in this township that's been going on for years just keeps on going on," said one man. "It just doesn't seem to be one side anymore."



"It's alarming, but not surprising to read the terms that Sara used in her letter: refusals, dismissals, stonewalling, gaslighting, abuse of township resources and not working legally," one woman stated. "Wow, those are pretty bold statements.



The Tyrone Township Board has 45 days to fill Dollman-Jersey's empty seat.