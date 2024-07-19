Tyrone Township Enacts Medical Marijuana Moratorium

July 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tyrone Township has enacted a medical marijuana facilities moratorium.



The Board of Trustees approved a resolution to establish a 180-day moratorium on the development, permitting, and/or opening of medical marijuana facilities.



The board also directed the Planning Commission to look at the township’s current ordinance - specifically related to minimum parcel sizes and locations where such facilities could fit to be compliant with Michigan’s Medical Marijuana Act and avoid any exclusionary zoning.



The resolution states that inquiries have been made concerning the regulation of medical marijuana in the township. It further states the township believes it’s in its best interest to re-examine the Act - as well as any rules, regulations, case law, attorney general opinions, and other information related to the Act.



Supervisor Mike Cunningham stated during the meeting that they do have an ordinance in place but want to review it - noting there have been public comments and other discussions on the topic.