Tyrone Township Board Begins Budget Talks

February 7, 2022

The Tyrone Township Board is starting up the budgeting process for the upcoming year.



At a recent meeting, the board discussed some items to be addressed in the 2023 budget.



Supervisor Mike Cunningham stated that an emergency back-up generator for the township is needed and some rough estimates are being sought. Another item that needs addressing is the parking lot at the township hall – half of which was said to be fine but the other half needs to be repaired and repaved. Cunningham said when they bought the new building, they needed to re-do the other half of the parking lot and there’s a big hole out there that’s not getting any better.



The budget will also include some upcoming road projects. Cunningham said they’ve already preliminarily agreed to reconstruct and repave Runyan Lake Road from Center Road to Foley Road, and then from Center Road on Old US-23 to Linden Road. He added the road supervisor will also be suggesting a couple of gravel road projects to do so they’ll want to budget for that. The repaving projects were said to be approximately $338,000 – a not-to-exceed amount for the township’s out-of-pocket costs.



There will be a couple of elections coming up to budget for and there was also talk of setting some money aside for the old town house building for a new roof and steps in case funds aren’t raised and the structure gets moved so that would be ready to go.



A back-up generator is needed for the Nimphie Road pump station, which Cunningham said could be a great use of federal pandemic funds since it would be infrastructure related.



Additionally, some money will need to be set aside for other infrastructure work. Cunningham stated that Apple Orchard Estates has a retention pond that’s been flooding and a new county drain will be going in, which the township will be assessed a portion of per drain code. It’s unclear if that might happen this year or next but more information will be forthcoming.



More discussion and review will be taking place as items are added and the budget is prepared, which is expected to be adopted in March.