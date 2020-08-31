Tyrone Man Enters Plea After Child Sex Sting

August 31, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com



Sentencing has been handed down on child sex abuse charges against a Fenton man.



39-year-old Jeremy J. Studt was charged earlier this year with several felony counts after he was arrested in July of 2019 by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or GHOST, in an operation that targeted human trafficking. He is at least the second Livingston County resident that has been arrested as part of the ongoing sting operation. 38-year-old Michael Beaudoin of Howell was arrested in June after authorities allege he tried to arrange a meeting for sex with someone he thought was 15 years old.



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said all of the arrests involved undercover officers going on specific websites posing as children between the ages of 13 and 15. Studt was originally charged with child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony, as well as an additional 20-year felony of using a computer to commit a crime against a child, and accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony.



Court records show that on Tuesday he entered a guilty plea to the child sexually abusive activity count in exchange for the other two charges being dismissed. He also agreed to register as a Tier 2 sex offender for 25 years. Studt will be sentenced September 28th.