Two People Hospitalized Following Oceola Township Crash

October 30, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Oceola Township on Friday, October 27.



Below is the media release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office:







On Friday October 27, at approximately 2:39 p.m. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of E Highland Road and Argentine Road in Oceola Township.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Argentine Road and failed to yield while making a left hand turn at the intersection. The Jeep was struck by a 2013 Lincoln MKX that had been traveling north on Argentine Road.



The driver of the Jeep was identified as a 17-year-old female Howell resident who was wearing her seat belt and was injured as a result of the crash. She was transported to CS Mott Children's Hospital.



The driver of the Lincoln was identified as a 53-year-old female Howell Resident. The Lincoln driver did not appear to be belted at the time of the crash and suffered serious life-threatening injuries. After fire personnel extricated the driver from the Lincoln, she was then transported to St Joseph Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS.



Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. The road remained closed for approximately three hours.



Livingston County Deputies were assisted on scene by Howell Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, and Livingston County Dispatch.



The crash is under investigation by the Livingston County Traffic Safety Unit.