Construction Progressing On New Trinity Health Hospital

July 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







Construction is progressing on the new Trinity Health Hospital in Livingston County.



Amid some community confusion, Trinity Health Livingston also assures its legacy campus on Byron Road in Howell will remain open until 2026.

President of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center - Brighton John O'Malley told WHMI recently, they’ve been seeing volumes increase at the Trinity Health Medical Center in Brighton and have received feedback that some community members think the hospital on Byron Road is closing or is already closed.



O’Malley earlier issued a letter to patients, the community, and staff assuring that their legacy hospital campus in Howell is open with all services, including the 24-hour emergency department.



O’Malley stressed there are no changes and services will continue un-interrupted until the new replacement hospital opens in 2026 and they want people to feel comfortable going to their Howell location.



As for the sale, O’Malley said they’ve signed a purchase agreement with Catholic Healthcare International or CHI and both parties are currently doing their due diligence. He declined to speak on their behalf regarding what services they might be bringing. There have been reports that it will host the “Terry Schiavo Home for the Brain Injured”. CHI has not officially confirmed anything.



O’Malley noted that Trinity will still have a presence in Howell after the sale but they’re still working to determine what services would serve the community best. He said there’s been some discussion about continuing the lab draw station, which is a very busy service and would be nice to continue to provide. O’Malley said the rehab site is most likely going to continue but nothing is finalized and evaluations are ongoing to see what makes the most sense to keep on site. He added that that they’re going to be evaluating all services to bring to the community to make sure they have the highest need and can be provided in the safest way possible.



Meanwhile, O’Malley said construction on new hospital is moving along and the goal is to have that enclosed by October so they can spend the winter working on the inside. He said they’re also renovating the Trinity Health Medical Center in Brighton at the same time, which is on the same campus site off Grand River in Genoa Township. O’Malley asked that the community “bear with us” as there is a lot going on and they’re working to continue serving patients during the project.



O’Malley said the new state-of-the-art facility will allow them to serve the Livingston County community and surrounding areas for decades to come. There will be one main entrance for patients and the community to enter, which O’Malley said will be nice and not so confusing but also very efficient. He said that main entrance is actually currently closed and under construction.



Trinity Health Livingston is also making a renewed push for its ongoing "Forging our Future" campaign. That seeks to raise $5 (m) million in philanthropic giving to complete construction of its replacement hospital.



Vice President for Philanthropy Doug Ferrick said the capital campaign will support the new hospital – noting the care that went into the design is “quite breathtaking” and they’re excited involve the community to help support the grand vision. He said they’ve organized a campaign cabinet comprised of 18 community members who are helping to spread the word, encourage others to participate, and provide ground-level leadership to bring the campaign to a successful conclusion. Ferrick added the new facility will provide a quality resource for everyone in the community to receive and have access to exceptional care.



More information about the new project is available in the provided link.